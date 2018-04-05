Central Pacific Financial (CPF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company. Central Pacific Bank, its subsidiary, is Hawaii’s third largest commercial bank. “

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $29.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $842.40, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $27.34 and a 12 month high of $33.55.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

In related news, Director Colbert M. Matsumoto bought 1,000 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.61 per share, with a total value of $28,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at $67,948.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,850 shares of company stock worth $82,710. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 667,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,904,000 after buying an additional 55,967 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 328,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after buying an additional 83,394 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

