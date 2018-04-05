CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $26.39 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (HD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.6% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,417,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,336,016,000 after buying an additional 703,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,025,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,071,943,000 after purchasing an additional 170,139 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,333,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,659,010,000 after purchasing an additional 222,958 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,027,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,485,000 after purchasing an additional 84,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,184,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,172,123,000 after purchasing an additional 95,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $177.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $201,903.80, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $144.25 and a twelve month high of $207.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. Home Depot had a return on equity of 306.73% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.04.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $20,894,533.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,957 shares in the company, valued at $43,734,117.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman acquired 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.29 per share, with a total value of $3,000,085.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,532.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,027 shares of company stock valued at $31,220,882 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

