Cenveo (CVO) Earns News Sentiment Rating of -0.04

Press coverage about Cenveo (NASDAQ:CVO) has trended somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cenveo earned a news sentiment score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 43.4885214194436 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of CVO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.19. 1,966,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Cenveo has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $6.63.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Sr Burton, Sr. sold 711,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $163,654.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael G. Burton sold 95,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $26,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 912,681 shares of company stock valued at $220,654. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cenveo

Cenveo, Inc is a diversified manufacturing company focused on print-related products. The Company’s portfolio of products includes envelope converting, commercial printing and label manufacturing. The Company operates through three segments: Envelope, Print and Label. The Company’s Envelope segment offers direct mail products used for customer solicitations and transactional envelopes used for billing and remittance by end users, including financial institutions, insurance companies and telecommunications companies.

