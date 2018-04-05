Colin D. Boyer Sells 6,546 Shares of CES Energy Solutions (CEU) Stock

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Director Colin D. Boyer sold 6,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.62, for a total value of C$36,788.52.

Shares of CEU opened at C$5.61 on Thursday. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$4.94 and a 1-year high of C$7.57.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$278.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$265.63 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 13.37%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CEU shares. GMP Securities upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 5th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.80.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

