Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.31 Million Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (CEVA)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.23% of CEVA worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 22.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the third quarter worth $386,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 69.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 20.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS cut shares of CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CEVA from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $797.68, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.88. CEVA, Inc. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $51.80.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.17 million. CEVA had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. equities analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $31,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for imaging, computer vision, deep learning, sound, voice, and audio processing; and long range wireless technologies for LTE/5G baseband processing in IoT, handsets, and infrastructure, as well as short range wireless platforms for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

