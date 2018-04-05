ChainCoin (CRYPTO:CHC) Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges

ChainCoin (CURRENCY:CHC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One ChainCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001940 BTC on major exchanges. ChainCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $1,571.00 worth of ChainCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ChainCoin has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChainCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.65 or 0.04438700 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003454 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00001393 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012701 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ColossusCoinXT (COLX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007029 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

ChainCoin Profile

ChainCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. ChainCoin’s total supply is 16,994,445 coins and its circulating supply is 14,964,747 coins. ChainCoin’s official Twitter account is @chain_coin. ChainCoin’s official website is www.chaincoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, the first coin with 11 hashing algorithms chained (C11). CHC leverages a network of masternodes to provide anonymous transactions. “

ChainCoin Coin Trading

ChainCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase ChainCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for ChainCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChainCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.