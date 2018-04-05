ChainLink Market Capitalization Hits $99.56 Million (LINK)

ChainLink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. In the last week, ChainLink has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. ChainLink has a total market capitalization of $99.56 million and $9.82 million worth of ChainLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainLink token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00004208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, EtherDelta, Gate.io and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChainLink alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002917 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00693777 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014523 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00183078 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00034856 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00041521 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About ChainLink

ChainLink was first traded on September 16th, 2017. ChainLink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. ChainLink’s official website is smartcontract.com. ChainLink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract.

According to CryptoCompare, ” ChainLink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, ChainLink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay ChainLink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

ChainLink Token Trading

ChainLink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Gate.io, Binance, OKEx, EtherDelta, Mercatox, Token Store and IDEX. It is not presently possible to buy ChainLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainLink must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for ChainLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChainLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.