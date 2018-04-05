ChainLink Price Tops $0.28 (CRYPTO:LINK)

ChainLink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last week, ChainLink has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ChainLink token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00004186 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta, COSS, Binance and Mercatox. ChainLink has a market cap of $99.48 million and $9.87 million worth of ChainLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007287 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002899 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00693224 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014402 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00182080 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00034976 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00041879 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

ChainLink Profile

ChainLink launched on September 16th, 2017. ChainLink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. ChainLink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. ChainLink’s official website is smartcontract.com.

According to CryptoCompare, ” ChainLink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, ChainLink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay ChainLink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

ChainLink Token Trading

ChainLink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, COSS, OKEx, Gate.io, Token Store, EtherDelta, IDEX and Binance. It is not presently possible to purchase ChainLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainLink must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

