Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) CEO Purchases $16,280.65 in Stock

Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) CEO Ronnie Morris acquired 4,535 shares of Champions Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $16,280.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,000,272.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ronnie Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 22nd, Ronnie Morris acquired 260 shares of Champions Oncology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $907.40.

NASDAQ CSBR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.93. 10,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,646. Champions Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter. Champions Oncology had a negative return on equity of 854.38% and a negative net margin of 17.17%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Champions Oncology stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 386,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,567 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 3.52% of Champions Oncology worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

