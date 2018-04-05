Change One Day Volume Reaches $32,658.00 (CAG)

Change (CURRENCY:CAG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. Change has a total market cap of $5.55 million and approximately $32,658.00 worth of Change was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Change has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Change token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00002238 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Change alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002901 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00694836 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014321 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00184238 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035062 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00040243 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Change Profile

Change’s genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Change’s total supply is 79,184,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,109,987 tokens. The Reddit community for Change is /r/getchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Change’s official Twitter account is @changefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Change is medium.com/@changebank. Change’s official website is getchange.com.

Buying and Selling Change

Change can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to buy Change directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Change must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Change using one of the exchanges listed above.

