ChatCoin (CHAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0704 or 0.00001044 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, Lbank, Huobi and EXX. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $2.17 million worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00610646 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006169 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000632 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00097820 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001526 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChatCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The coin can be mined, staked and earned on a web based Chat application where users can chat about trading and see live prices. Users receive coins for every message. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, EXX, ZB.COM, Lbank and Huobi. It is not possible to buy ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

