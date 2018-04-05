Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, March 17th.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLDT. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.51. The company had a trading volume of 405,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,107. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $865.52, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $70.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.68%.

In other news, EVP Peter Willis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,663.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $101,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 691,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,779,751.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,715 shares of company stock valued at $270,485 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,002,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $8,829,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 374,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests primarily in upscale extended-stay and premium-branded select-service hotels. All of the Company’s assets are held by, and all of its operations are conducted through Chatham Lodging, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company owned 41 hotels with an aggregate of 6,163 rooms located in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

