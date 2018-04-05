Check Cap (CHEK) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $3.58

Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 101114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

CHEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Check Cap from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Check Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.06.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.07). research analysts anticipate that Check Cap Ltd will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Check Cap stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 332,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 1.73% of Check Cap at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

About Check Cap

Check-Cap Ltd. (Check-Cap) is a clinical-stage medical diagnostics company. The Company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule that utilizes low-dose X-rays for the detection and imaging of colonic polyps and colorectal cancers, or CRC. The Company’s system consists of main components, such as ingestible scanning capsule; Capsule Positioning System (CPS), a recorder worn on the patient’s back, and a personal computer (PC)-based work station for data reconstruction and image processing.

