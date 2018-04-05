Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Check Cap stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. Check Cap has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $27.60.

Get Check Cap alerts:

CHEK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Check Cap from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Check Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/check-cap-chek-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-1-07-eps.html.

About Check Cap

Check-Cap Ltd. (Check-Cap) is a clinical-stage medical diagnostics company. The Company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule that utilizes low-dose X-rays for the detection and imaging of colonic polyps and colorectal cancers, or CRC. The Company’s system consists of main components, such as ingestible scanning capsule; Capsule Positioning System (CPS), a recorder worn on the patient’s back, and a personal computer (PC)-based work station for data reconstruction and image processing.

Receive News & Ratings for Check Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.