Check Cap Ltd (CHEK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) to report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Check Cap’s earnings. Check Cap reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Cap will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Check Cap.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Check Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Check Cap in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Check Cap stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 332,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 1.73% of Check Cap as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHEK stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.52. 61,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.22. Check Cap has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.38.

Check-Cap Ltd. (Check-Cap) is a clinical-stage medical diagnostics company. The Company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule that utilizes low-dose X-rays for the detection and imaging of colonic polyps and colorectal cancers, or CRC. The Company’s system consists of main components, such as ingestible scanning capsule; Capsule Positioning System (CPS), a recorder worn on the patient’s back, and a personal computer (PC)-based work station for data reconstruction and image processing.

