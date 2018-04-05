Check Cap Ltd (CHEK) Given $55.02 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $55.02 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($1.68) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Check Cap an industry rank of 184 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Check Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Check Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Check Cap in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $3.88. 104,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,842. Check Cap has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $27.60. The company has a market cap of $9.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.06.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.07). research analysts forecast that Check Cap will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Check Cap stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 332,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 1.73% of Check Cap as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd. (Check-Cap) is a clinical-stage medical diagnostics company. The Company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule that utilizes low-dose X-rays for the detection and imaging of colonic polyps and colorectal cancers, or CRC. The Company’s system consists of main components, such as ingestible scanning capsule; Capsule Positioning System (CPS), a recorder worn on the patient’s back, and a personal computer (PC)-based work station for data reconstruction and image processing.

