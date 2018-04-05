Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, March 26th, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. UBS started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.80 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

CHK stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.86. The company has a market cap of $2,654.99, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.79. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $6.59.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 238,475 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 19,739 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,087,138 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,653 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 150,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,784,218 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,172,000 after purchasing an additional 402,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.89% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/chesapeake-energy-chk-cut-to-underperform-at-sanford-c-bernstein-updated.html.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.