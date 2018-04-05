ChessCoin (CRYPTO:CHESS) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Exchanges

ChessCoin (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. ChessCoin has a total market cap of $244,503.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChessCoin has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One ChessCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046595 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002001 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001622 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,804.40 or 3.34502000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000209 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00219003 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003700 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ChessCoin Coin Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2016. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ChessCoin’s official website is chesscoincommunity.com.

Buying and Selling ChessCoin

ChessCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy ChessCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChessCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChessCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

