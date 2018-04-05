Insider Buying: Chesswood Group Ltd (CHW) Director Purchases 2,300 Shares of Stock

Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) Director Gary Souverein bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,596.00.

Shares of CHW stock traded up C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$10.56. 3,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,582. Chesswood Group Ltd has a 12-month low of C$9.04 and a 12-month high of C$14.60.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$24.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$25.00 million. Chesswood Group had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 14.16%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited is engaged in financial services businesses. The Company operates through two segments: Equipment Financing-U.S. and Equipment Financing-Canada. The Equipment Financing-U.S. segment is involved in small-ticket equipment leasing and lending to small businesses. The Equipment Financing-Canada segment provides commercial equipment financing to small businesses in Canada.

