Chevron Co. (CVX) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 158.4% during the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Chevron by 24.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 660,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,894,000 after buying an additional 130,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Chevron by 41.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 506,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,400,000 after buying an additional 147,738 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Vetr downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.35 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.79.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $114.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $214,406.80, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $102.55 and a 1 year high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $37.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.43 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

