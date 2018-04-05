Chevron Co. (CVX) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 158.4% during the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 24.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 660,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,894,000 after purchasing an additional 130,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 41.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 506,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,400,000 after purchasing an additional 147,738 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX opened at $114.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $214,406.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $102.55 and a twelve month high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $37.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.43 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.08%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Vetr cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.35 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.79.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Chevron Co. (CVX) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/chevron-co-cvx-shares-sold-by-beach-investment-counsel-inc-pa.html.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.