Sasol (NYSE:SSL) & Chevron (CVX) Financial Comparison

Sasol (NYSE: SSL) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sasol and Chevron’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sasol $12.68 billion 1.72 $1.50 billion $2.58 12.96 Chevron $141.72 billion 1.54 $9.20 billion $3.70 30.94

Chevron has higher revenue and earnings than Sasol. Sasol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chevron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Sasol has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chevron has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Sasol shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of Chevron shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sasol shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Chevron shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Sasol pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Chevron pays an annual dividend of $4.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Sasol pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chevron pays out 121.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Chevron has raised its dividend for 32 consecutive years. Chevron is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sasol and Chevron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sasol N/A N/A N/A Chevron 6.49% 5.22% 3.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sasol and Chevron, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sasol 0 0 3 0 3.00 Chevron 1 4 17 0 2.73

Chevron has a consensus target price of $131.06, suggesting a potential upside of 14.48%. Given Chevron’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chevron is more favorable than Sasol.

Summary

Chevron beats Sasol on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemicals and energy company. It operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. The company operates coal mines; develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, and Gabon; and markets commodity and various performance chemicals, such as organics, inorganics and wax value chains, as well as polymers, solvents, and ammonia-based fertilizers. It also sells liquid fuel products to retail and commercial customers and other oil companies; markets, distributes, and transports pipeline gas, as well as maintains pipelines that are used to transport gas; and provides low-carbon electricity. In addition, the company provides engineering, research and development, and technology transfer services; develops and implements international gas-to-liquids and coal-to-liquids ventures; manages cash resources; invests and procures loans; markets lubricants; develops lower-carbon energy solutions; produces, markets, and distributes chemical products; and trades and transports oil products, petrochemicals, and chemical products and derivatives. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream. Upstream operations consist primarily of exploring for, developing and producing crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant. Downstream operations consist primarily of refining of crude oil into petroleum products; marketing of crude oil and refined products; transporting of crude oil and refined products, and manufacturing and marketing of commodity petrochemicals.

