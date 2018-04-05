Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of Chiasma stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Chiasma has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

Get Chiasma alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Chiasma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/chiasma-chma-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-02-eps-updated-updated.html.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies that are available by injection. Its products include octreotide capsules and clinical trials. The company was founded by Shmuel A. Ben-Sasson and Guy Yachin in 2001 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.