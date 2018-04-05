Head-To-Head Analysis: Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) versus China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GLMD) and China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Biologic Products has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and China Biologic Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 China Biologic Products 0 1 2 0 2.67

Galmed Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 283.62%. China Biologic Products has a consensus price target of $101.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.08%. Given Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Galmed Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than China Biologic Products.

Profitability

This table compares Galmed Pharmaceuticals and China Biologic Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals -1,133.55% -133.50% -94.64% China Biologic Products 18.34% 21.30% 18.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Galmed Pharmaceuticals and China Biologic Products’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals $1.09 million 77.00 -$12.29 million ($0.98) -5.92 China Biologic Products $370.41 million 7.52 $67.94 million $4.95 16.99

China Biologic Products has higher revenue and earnings than Galmed Pharmaceuticals. Galmed Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Biologic Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.9% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of China Biologic Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of China Biologic Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

China Biologic Products beats Galmed Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of once-daily, oral therapy for the treatment of liver diseases and cholesterol gallstones utilizing its synthetic fatty-acid/bile-acid conjugate (FABAC), called aramchol. Its product candidate, aramchol, is a disease modifying treatment for fatty liver disorders, including Non-Alcoholic Steato-hepatitis (NASH). The Company’s Aramchol is a conjugate of cholic acid and arachidic acid, which is a member of synthetic Fatty-Acid/Bile-Acid Conjugates (FABACs). FABACs are composed of endogenic compounds. Aramchol affects liver fat metabolism and has been shown in a Phase IIa clinical study to reduce liver fat content, as well as improve metabolic parameters associated with Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Aramchol is in Phase IIb clinical trials.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia. The company also provides human immunoglobulin for intravenous injection products for original and secondary immunoglobulin deficiency, and auto-immune deficiency diseases; human hepatitis B immunoglobulin for the prevention of measles and contagious hepatitis; human rabies immunoglobulin primarily for passive immunity from bites or claws by rabies or other infected animals; and human tetanus immunoglobulin for the prevention and therapy of tetanus. In addition, it offers placenta polypeptide for the treatment of cell immunity deficiency diseases, viral infection, and leucopenia, as well as assists in postoperative healing; factor VIII for treating coagulopathies; human fibrinogen; and human prothrombin complex concentrate for treating congenital and acquired clotting factor II, VII, IX, X deficiency, as well as excessive anticoagulant, vitamin K deficiency, etc. Further, the company is developing immune globulin intravenous; human antithrombin III; Caprylate/Chromatography Purified and 20 nm virus filtration; human coagulation factor IX; human cytomegalovirus immunoglobulin; and human fibrin sealant products. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. The company was formerly known as China Biologic Products, Inc. and changed its name to China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. in July 2017. China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

