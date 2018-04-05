China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, “China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is engaged in production and sales of coal, railway and port transportation of coal-related materials along with power generation and sales. It operates coal mines, railway network and seaports that are mainly used to transport its coal sales. The Company sells coal primarily to power plants and metallurgical producers. In addition, the company generates and sells coal-based power to provincial/regional electric grid companies. It operates a number of railways including Shenshuo-Shuohuang Railway, Huanghua Port, and Shenhua Tianjin Coal Berth. Moreover, China Shenhua also processes large-scale clean power business on a fast growing basis, which complements the Company’s coal business. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

CSUAY stock remained flat at $$9.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 16,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,022. The firm has a market cap of $48,953.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14. China Shenhua Energy has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $13.34.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is a China-based company, principally engaged in port business. The Company is also engaged in the manufacture and sales of coal and electricity, railway and ship transportation, and coal to olefin (CTO) business. The Company’s main coal products are thermal coal and coking coal.

