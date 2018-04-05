Zacks Investment Research Lowers China Unicom (Hong Kong) (CHU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “China Unicom Limited is engaged in the provision of cellular, paging, long distance, data and internet services in the People’s Repulic of China. “

Get China Unicom (Hong Kong) alerts:

Separately, CLSA upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE:CHU traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,456. The firm has a market cap of $38,737.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.45 and a beta of 0.99. China Unicom has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0826 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 20,966 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 2.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 68.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 10.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,568 shares during the period. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/china-unicom-hong-kong-chu-downgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

About China Unicom (Hong Kong)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of telecommunications services. The Company’s businesses include mobile businesses, fixed-line businesses and others. Its mobile businesses include the provision of call services, roaming services, mobile broadband services, traditional value-added services such as short message services, multimedia message services and wireless Internet access card, as well as new value-added services such as mobile music, mobile television and Wo portal services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Unicom (Hong Kong) (CHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.