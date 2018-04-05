Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Chipotle is one of the most popular fast-casual Mexican restaurant chains in the United States. Food-safety issues and high costs associated with U.S. restaurant space are currently the company's headwinds. Shares of Chipotle have underperformed the industry over the past year. Earnings estimates for 2018 have also been revised downward. However, Chipotle’s recovery plan to restore its economic model and customers trust to build sales along with efforts to enhance guest experience have started bearing fruit. Moreover, continued focus on simplifying restaurant operations, new menu items, enhancing digital orders and increased brand marketing should continue driving growth, going forward. Yet, higher costs are expected to hurt margins. Also, a string of new food safety concerns may further thwart performance.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $275.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $310.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $338.45.

CMG stock traded up $3.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $329.30. The stock had a trading volume of 337,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,292. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $247.51 and a 1-year high of $499.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,844.40, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 420,322 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $318.14 per share, with a total value of $133,721,241.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Namvar bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $317.70 per share, with a total value of $953,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 423,822 shares of company stock valued at $134,819,781. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 953.9% during the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 12,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,356.7% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

