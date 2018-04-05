Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Rating Lowered by Vetr

Vetr lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, March 21st. They currently have $319.64 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMG. William Blair lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $263.00 price target (down from $301.99) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $338.45.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $327.71. 599,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,347. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $247.51 and a fifty-two week high of $499.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,844.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Ali Namvar bought 3,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $317.70 per share, for a total transaction of $953,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul T. Cappuccio bought 500 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $290.88 per share, with a total value of $145,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,814.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 423,822 shares of company stock valued at $134,819,781 in the last three months. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 895.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,901 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $1,527,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 81,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

