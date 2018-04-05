CHIPS Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:CHIPS)

CHIPS (CURRENCY:CHIPS) traded 37.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. CHIPS has a market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $2,427.00 worth of CHIPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CHIPS coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00003234 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CHIPS has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CHIPS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,815.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.58 or 0.09374470 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00025150 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00157577 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.84 or 0.01929880 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00021823 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00016085 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002510 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007816 BTC.

CHIPS Coin Profile

CHIPS (CHIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CHIPS’s total supply is 20,939,506 coins. CHIPS’s official Twitter account is @SuperNETorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CHIPS was forked from Bitcoin. It is based on Komodo's ecosystem but uses Segwit and the Bitcoin Lightning Network technology. CHIPS focus is to facilitate micropayments on the Poker/Casino industries. “

CHIPS Coin Trading

CHIPS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy CHIPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHIPS must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CHIPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for CHIPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.