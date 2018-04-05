CHIPS (CHIPS) Trading 18.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CHIPS (CURRENCY:CHIPS) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last week, CHIPS has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. CHIPS has a total market capitalization of $5.07 million and $2,515.00 worth of CHIPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CHIPS coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00003606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,739.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $635.59 or 0.09467140 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00025305 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00158227 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.83 or 0.01918870 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00021236 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015861 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002496 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007798 BTC.

CHIPS Profile

CHIPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2017. CHIPS’s total supply is 20,939,876 coins. CHIPS’s official Twitter account is @SuperNETorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CHIPS was forked from Bitcoin. It is based on Komodo's ecosystem but uses Segwit and the Bitcoin Lightning Network technology. CHIPS focus is to facilitate micropayments on the Poker/Casino industries. “

Buying and Selling CHIPS

CHIPS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy CHIPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHIPS must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CHIPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

