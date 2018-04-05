Express Scripts (ESRX) Insider Christine Houston Sells 19,889 Shares

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) insider Christine Houston sold 19,889 shares of Express Scripts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,525,287.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESRX opened at $70.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $38,111.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. Express Scripts has a 1 year low of $55.80 and a 1 year high of $85.07.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Express Scripts will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Express Scripts declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 45,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Express Scripts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Express Scripts by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 102,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Express Scripts by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after buying an additional 61,657 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Express Scripts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new stake in Express Scripts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ESRX shares. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Express Scripts from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $86.00 price target on Express Scripts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Express Scripts in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.97.

Express Scripts Company Profile

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

