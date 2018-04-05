CML Microsystems Plc (LON:CML) Insider Christopher Arthur Gurry Sells 4,876 Shares

CML Microsystems Plc (LON:CML) insider Christopher Arthur Gurry sold 4,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 505 ($7.09), for a total value of £24,623.80 ($34,564.57).

Shares of CML Microsystems stock remained flat at $GBX 520 ($7.30) during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602. CML Microsystems Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 415 ($5.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 554 ($7.78).

CML Microsystems Company Profile

CML Microsystems Plc designs, manufactures and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications and data storage industries. The Company offers semiconductor products for professional applications within the storage, wireless and wireline communications market areas. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Singapore and Taiwan.

