Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) EVP Sells $729,231.33 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) EVP Christopher Haqq sold 18,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $729,231.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 334,005 shares in the company, valued at $13,290,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $37.35 on Thursday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $49.90. The company has a market cap of $1,407.44, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.55.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15). analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $170,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

ATRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Group raised their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

