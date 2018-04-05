Christopher Niehaus Buys 4,000 Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE:WPC) Stock

W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE:WPC) Director Christopher Niehaus acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,108.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

W.P. Carey Inc. REIT stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.55. 336,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,544.17, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT has a 12 month low of $59.23 and a 12 month high of $72.41.

W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $196.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.92 million. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 36.17%. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. REIT will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $1.015 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey Inc. REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,393,000 after purchasing an additional 350,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. REIT by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,157,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,172,000 after acquiring an additional 164,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. REIT by 37.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 394,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,026,000 after acquiring an additional 106,410 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in W.P. Carey Inc. REIT during the fourth quarter worth $5,627,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in W.P. Carey Inc. REIT during the fourth quarter worth $4,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.33% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT in a report on Sunday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

W.P. Carey Inc. REIT Company Profile

W. P. Carey provides long-term, sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions for companies worldwide, and manages a global investment portfolio. It has two primary business segments. Under the investment management segment, the Company earns revenue as the advisor to publicly owned, non-actively traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are sponsored by the Company under the Corporate Property Associates brand name (the CPA REITs) and invests in similar properties.

