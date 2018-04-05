Chronobank (CRYPTO:TIME) 24-Hour Volume Hits $210,829.00

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Chronobank has a total market cap of $7.11 million and approximately $210,829.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronobank token can now be purchased for approximately $10.01 or 0.00147064 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, Livecoin and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Chronobank has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chronobank alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002907 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00694536 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014512 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00182860 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00035668 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00042265 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Chronobank Profile

Chronobank was first traded on February 25th, 2017. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chronobank’s official website is chronobank.io. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chronobank

Chronobank can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, Kucoin, Livecoin, Liqui, YoBit, Lykke Exchange and Tidex. It is not presently possible to buy Chronobank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronobank must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronobank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Chronobank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chronobank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.