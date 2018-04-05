Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $17.37 Million Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $17,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,131,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,327,000 after buying an additional 81,255 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 633,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,617,000 after buying an additional 189,817 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $136.18 on Thursday. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $131.14 and a 1 year high of $157.50. The stock has a market cap of $61,863.37, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.86. Chubb had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

In other Chubb news, insider Juan C. Andrade sold 9,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $1,369,020.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,095,081.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip V. Bancroft sold 55,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $7,846,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chubb from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Chubb from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.92.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services to clients around the world. Its segments include North America Commercial property and casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance.

