LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 1,090.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 37,810 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, insider Philip V. Bancroft sold 55,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $7,846,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan C. Andrade sold 9,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $1,369,020.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,095,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $136.18 on Thursday. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $131.14 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50. The company has a market capitalization of $62,689.45, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.86. Chubb had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.92.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/chubb-ltd-cb-shares-bought-by-lpl-financial-llc-updated-updated.html.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services to clients around the world. Its segments include North America Commercial property and casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.