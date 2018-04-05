Chubb’s (CB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $165.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CB. Bank of America raised their target price on Chubb from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo reiterated a buy rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.92.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.70. 345,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,818. Chubb has a 12-month low of $131.14 and a 12-month high of $157.50. The firm has a market cap of $62,689.45, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Juan C. Andrade sold 9,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $1,369,020.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,095,081.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip V. Bancroft sold 55,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $7,846,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chubb by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,018,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,802,000 after acquiring an additional 60,950 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 11.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Chubb by 8.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Chubb by 18.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Chubb’s (CB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/chubbs-cb-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services to clients around the world. Its segments include North America Commercial property and casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.