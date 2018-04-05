Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $39.06

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.06 and last traded at $38.86, with a volume of 45055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30,192.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.32.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 37,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,234,000 after acquiring an additional 26,568 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 39,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 24,536 shares during the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunication and information related services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Fixed Communications, Mobile Communications, Internet, International Fixed Communications, and Others. The company was founded on June 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

