Church & Dwight (CHD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

In other news, VP Steven J. Katz sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $638,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,046.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Leblanc sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $555,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,685.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,508 shares of company stock valued at $22,359,201 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 49,816 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 71,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 47,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHD stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,342. The company has a market capitalization of $11,748.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 29.79%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

