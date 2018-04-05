Church & Dwight (CHD) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,173 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Church & Dwight worth $21,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $37,823,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,071,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,261,000 after purchasing an additional 602,128 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 781,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,217,000 after purchasing an additional 524,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,423,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,457,000 after purchasing an additional 293,353 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 696.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 330,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,581,000 after purchasing an additional 289,000 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays set a $47.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Wells Fargo lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC raised Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

NYSE CHD opened at $50.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,936.10, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 396,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $19,938,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 324,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,323,205.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Katz sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $638,316.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,046.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 444,508 shares of company stock worth $22,359,201. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

