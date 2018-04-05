Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Chuy’s Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th.

Shares of CHUY stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.90. 74,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,114. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $32.10. The company has a market cap of $452.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of -0.33.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $96.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 Chuy's restaurants in 19 states. Chuy's Holdings, Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

