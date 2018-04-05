Chyronhego (NASDAQ:CHYR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Chyronhego (NASDAQ:CHYR) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chyronhego earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.7877039918903 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Chyronhego stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Chyronhego has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $4.30.

Chyronhego Company Profile

ChyronHego Corporation is a United States-based company, which is engaged in broadcast graphics creation, playout, and real-time data visualization. The Company offers a range of products and services for live television, news, sports, corporate and government video production. It offers products, such as broadcast graphics, including Lyric Family, Axis World Graphics and Mosaic; production and automation, including Live Arena, Live Compositor and Live Assist; channel branding and tickers, including Channel Box PRIME, Channel Box and NewsTicker Family; weather graphics, including Metacast; studio and virtual solutions, including Virtual Football, Virtual Placement and Hybrid Virtual Studios, and sports tracking and analysis, including Sports Technology and Coach Paint.

