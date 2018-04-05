Contrasting Cielo S A (CIOXY) and Regional Management (RM)

Cielo S A (OTCMKTS: CIOXY) and Regional Management (NYSE:RM) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Cielo S A pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Regional Management does not pay a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cielo S A and Regional Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cielo S A $3.55 billion 4.56 $1.15 billion N/A N/A Regional Management $272.46 million 1.41 $29.96 million $2.26 14.51

Cielo S A has higher revenue and earnings than Regional Management.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cielo S A and Regional Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cielo S A 0 0 0 0 N/A Regional Management 0 4 2 0 2.33

Regional Management has a consensus price target of $28.67, indicating a potential downside of 12.57%. Given Regional Management’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Regional Management is more favorable than Cielo S A.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Cielo S A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Regional Management shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Regional Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cielo S A and Regional Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cielo S A 34.47% 29.87% 7.51% Regional Management 11.00% 12.54% 3.74%

Risk and Volatility

Cielo S A has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regional Management has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cielo S A beats Regional Management on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cielo S A

Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, operates in the merchant acquiring and payment processing industry in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions. The company also offers maintenance and contact services with merchants and service providers for acceptance of credit and debit cards. In addition, it engages in the provision of data transmission services to load fixed or mobile phone, prepaid transportation, and mobile payment services; provision of software development services; and licensing of computer programs. Further, the company provides automated transaction processing; IT services for the collection and management of accounts payable and receivable using the Internet; services in processing means of payments that involve private and prepaid credit, debit, and multiple cards; and mobile payment and technology consulting services. Additionally, it offers services related to electronic payments with credit or debit cards. The company was formerly known as Companhia Brasileira de Meios de Pagamento and changed its name to Cielo S.A. in December 2009. Cielo S.A. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. Its loan products are secured and structured on a fixed rate and fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments repayable at any time without penalty. The company's loans are sourced through branches, direct mail campaigns, retailers, and digital partners, as well as its consumer Website. As of February 13, 2018, it operated through a network of 342 branches located in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Georgia, and Virginia. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, South Carolina.

