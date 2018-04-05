Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Cincinnati Financial’s low leverage, ample capital, consistent cash flow generation, favorable reserve release, share repurchases and consistent dividend hikes should drive growth. Management is appointing agencies and expanding product offerings to ramp up the business profile. Moreover, with the gradual improvement in interest rates, net investment income growth is expected in the near term. However, exposure to cat loss and a continued turmoil in group benefits associated with the ACA are headwinds. The insurer has replaced its existing catastrophe bond program with a new collateralized reinsurance to mitigate the loss. Shares of Cincinnati Financial have underperformed the industry year to date. Though the company witnessed its 2018 estimates moving south, the same for 2019 were revised higher in the last 60 days”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Langen Mcalenn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Shares of CINF traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.90. 530,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial has a 52-week low of $68.49 and a 52-week high of $81.98. The stock has a market cap of $11,875.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore purchased 650 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.65 per share, for a total transaction of $45,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7,395.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,954,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 1,928,820 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $16,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,048,000 after buying an additional 144,745 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 663,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,740,000 after buying an additional 113,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $6,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

