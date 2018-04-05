Cineworld (CINE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cineworld (LON:CINE) in a research report released on Thursday, March 29th.

CINE has been the subject of several other research reports. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Cineworld in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase reissued an overweight rating on shares of Cineworld in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 725 ($10.18) target price on shares of Cineworld in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 825 ($11.58) target price on shares of Cineworld in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Cineworld from GBX 800 ($11.23) to GBX 700 ($9.83) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cineworld has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 758.64 ($10.65).

Shares of CINE opened at GBX 240.20 ($3.37) on Thursday. Cineworld has a 12 month low of GBX 210.15 ($2.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 329.42 ($4.62).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th.

In other Cineworld news, insider Dean Roderick Moore acquired 15,000 shares of Cineworld stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 223 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £33,450 ($46,953.96). Also, insider Nisan Cohen sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 538 ($7.55), for a total value of £7,801 ($10,950.31).

Cineworld Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the operation of cinemas. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav Chen brand names.

