CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will report sales of $269.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $264.40 million to $273.70 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $145.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year sales of $269.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. CIRCOR International had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $205.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. CIRCOR International’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CIR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of CIRCOR International in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

NYSE:CIR traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.37. 79,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,832. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $40.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.34, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 183,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 59.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Advanced Flow Solutions, and Fluid Handling. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices, and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

