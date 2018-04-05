Circuits of Value Reaches Market Cap of $4.84 Million (CRYPTO:COVAL)

Circuits of Value (CURRENCY:COVAL) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last seven days, Circuits of Value has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Circuits of Value token can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Circuits of Value has a total market cap of $4.84 million and approximately $11,556.00 worth of Circuits of Value was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000144 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001298 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Circuits of Value Token Profile

COVAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2014. Circuits of Value’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Circuits of Value’s official Twitter account is @circuitsofvalue. The official website for Circuits of Value is cov.al.

Circuits of Value Token Trading

Circuits of Value can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy Circuits of Value directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Circuits of Value must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Circuits of Value using one of the exchanges listed above.

