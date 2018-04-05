Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.58.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $40.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,993. The company has a market cap of $2,572.67, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.11. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $39.22 and a 12 month high of $71.97.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $482.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.99 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Randolph K. Carlson sold 7,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $305,347.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,888 shares of company stock worth $335,162 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after buying an additional 19,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc is engaged in providing integrated circuits (ICs) for audio and voice signal processing applications. The Company develops analog and mixed-signal ICs for a range of customers. The Company offers two product lines: Portable Audio, and Non-Portable Audio and Other. The Company’s primary facility housing engineering, sales and marketing, and administration functions is located in Austin, Texas.

