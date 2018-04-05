XP Power (LON:XPP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of XP Power (LON:XPP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,990 ($56.01) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of XP Power from GBX 3,700 ($51.94) to GBX 3,900 ($54.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd.

Shares of XPP stock opened at GBX 3,330 ($46.74) on Monday. XP Power has a 12 month low of GBX 2,037 ($28.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,750 ($52.64).

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, provides power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies and DC-DC converters, as well as provides high voltage power supplies for original equipment manufacturers, research laboratories, and educational institutions.

